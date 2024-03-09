If you grew up in a Sheffield block of flats - you'll know just how much of a unique experience that was.

The 60s were a time of change for Sheffield. As the city entered the dog days of its long-standing industrial prowess, accommodation saw a major upheaval as Sheffield Corporation (now city council) replaced slums with modern high-rise towers - a move that changed the face of the city.

Sixty years ago overcrowding was standard with many homes not having access to toilets or running water.

A wave of building saw blocks go up including Kelvin, Norfolk Park, Broomhall, Hyde Park and the most famous of all: Park Hill. Thousands of people moved in and enjoyed modern facilities. But the joy didn’t last and today, just Park Hill remains intact.

Take a look below as we explore the social history days of living in Sheffield tower blocks in 15 pictures.

Kelvin Flats Coun Enid Hattersley Lord Mayor of Sheffield tree planting at Kelvin Flats - March 26 1982. It was replaced by the Philadelphia housing estate.

Park Hill Children playing in the playground of Park Hill flats 29/07/1959

Kelvin Flats Sue Leeming dreams of moving out - 16 June 1993