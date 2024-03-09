Growing up in Sheffield flats: 13 pictures showing what it was like to grow up and live in a Sheffield block

For many Sheffielders, their first memories will be of flats - hare are 15 old pictures showing what life was like for those living in Sheffield tower

By David Walsh
Published 9th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

If you grew up in a Sheffield block of flats - you'll know just how much of a unique experience that was.

The 60s were a time of change for Sheffield. As the city entered the dog days of its long-standing industrial prowess, accommodation saw a major upheaval as Sheffield Corporation (now city council) replaced slums with modern high-rise towers - a move that changed the face of the city.

Sixty years ago overcrowding was standard with many homes not having access to toilets or running water.

A wave of building saw blocks go up including Kelvin, Norfolk Park, Broomhall, Hyde Park and the most famous of all: Park Hill. Thousands of people moved in and enjoyed modern facilities. But the joy didn’t last and today, just Park Hill remains intact. 

Take a look below as we explore the social history days of living in Sheffield tower blocks in 15 pictures.

Coun Enid Hattersley Lord Mayor of Sheffield tree planting at Kelvin Flats - March 26 1982. It was replaced by the Philadelphia housing estate.

1. Kelvin Flats

Children playing in the playground of Park Hill flats 29/07/1959

2. Park Hill

Sue Leeming dreams of moving out - 16 June 1993

3. Kelvin Flats

The wide decking at Kelvin Flats.

4. Kelvin Flats

