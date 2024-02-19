Park Hill: 'Final phase' of revelopment announced after 20 years
Developers are gearing up for the final phase of the revamp of Park Hill after 20 years.
The wing bordered by Talbot and South streets is set to be turned into 105 ‘homes’ including one, two, three and four-bed flats and townhouses (which have their own front door on to the street).
The Grade II* block of 995 apartments – the largest listed building in Europe – sits on a hill behind Sheffield railway station and was one of the first Brutalist buildings in the UK when it was built around the 1960s.
The estate is the setting for award-winning musical Standing at the Sky’s Edge, with music by Sheffield legend Richard Hawley.
Urban Splash and Places for People have spent 20 years on the first four phases of redevelopment, creating 455 homes, 356 student flats, office and commercial space and landscaping and green space.
Steve Thomas, development manager for Park Hill said phase five was the “final chapter” and some would be affordable.
He added: “As we move through the final chapters of Park Hill we are delighted to expand on our vision. For almost two decades we have nurtured this community, creating something that Sheffield can be proud of. We are confident that these new plans will further contribute to the area's cultural and economic vitality.”
Work is set to start on phase four - facing Duke Street - in spring. It will have 125 apartments, of which 25 will be affordable. It will also have new public realm, electric car charging and bike storage. Last year, Park Hill residents mounted a protest at the loss of green space.
Consultation on Phase Five is from 2pm-7pm on Thursday February 29 at the garage space at Pat Midgley Lane.