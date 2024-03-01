These Sheffield bars, pubs and venues have won Best Bar None awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Best Bar None Sheffield is a Home Office backed scheme which recognises responsible, higher licensing standards in pubs, bars, nightclubs and entertainment destinations. Premises must pass an extensive assessment to prove public safety is their top priority, with the ten best performers then recognised with awards.

This week the glittering ceremony returned to Sheffield City Hall. Winners included The Frog & Parrot pub, Forum Kitchen and Bar and Corporation nightclub.

Sheffield Business Improvement District leads on the Best Bar None Sheffield scheme with Sheffield Council and South Yorkshire Police.

The team from Forum as best chain runner up with Diane Jarvis of Sheffield BID

Diane Jarvis, Head of Business Operations at Sheffield BID, said: “A thriving night time economy which is going to attract people into the city centre requires a partnership approach to maintaining a safe, welcoming environment.

“Best Bar None Sheffield is the jewel in the crown of that work. I'd like to congratulate all our award winners but also all the businesses which took part in Best Bar None Sheffield this year.”

There has been a four-year break since the last Sheffield awards was held, because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to that, Sheffield’s scheme won the ‘best overall scheme in England and Wales’ title.

It is hoped that in future, the scheme can grow further. Diane added: “There's a lot we can do to develop Best Bar None Sheffield to get more businesses involved and make Sheffield a showcase for the national scheme.

Best entertainment venue winner: Genting Casino

“We'd like to encourage more venues to join in - such as hotels, theatres and restaurants - next year.”

Other winners on Tuesday night included several categories voted for by the public. The People’s Choice prizes went to The Benjamin Huntsman (best pub), Tiger Works (best bar), Genting Casino (best entertainment venue) and Tank (best nightclub).

The hall was packed for the awards, presented by Lord Mayor of Sheffield Councillor Colin Ross and other key figures from the night-time economy in Sheffield.

Nick Simmonite, manager of double winner The Frog & Parrot and chairman of the not-for-profit organisation UNIGHT Sheffield, said: "It was fantastic to see Best Bar None Sheffield return. There has been a lot of hard work behind the scenes, and across different organisations, to make this happen.

Best independent winner was Corporation nightclub

“By working together at both a premises and city-wide level, we can improve both the safety of nightlife for customers and the night-time economy which is so vital to Sheffield's prosperity."

Sheffield city centre has around 200 venues which can hold a premises licence.

Councillor Joe Otten, Chairman of the Waste and Street Scene Committee at Sheffield Council, said: “Sheffield’s night-time economy sector employs thousands of people and welcomes thousands more each year.

“Best Bar None gives visitors the confidence that venues are following best practices. Our recent reaccreditation for a Purple Flag for the 12th year running, an award given to town and city centres that surpass standards of excellence in managing the evening and night-time economy, highlights the excellent partnership working taking place in Sheffield. “Last night’s awards are a fitting thank you to everyone who works so hard to make a night out in Sheffield positive and safe.”

All of the 26 venues accredited this year can be viewed here. Sheffield venues which would like more information on the next Best Bar None Sheffield scheme for 2024/25 should email [email protected].

The full list of Best Bar None Sheffield awards’ winners for 2023-2024 is:

Best pub: The Frog & Parrot, Division StreetRunner up: The Head of Steam, Norfolk Street

Best bar/late bar: Forum Kitchen and Bar, Devonshire StreetRunner up: West Street Live, West Street

Best nightclub: Corporation, Milton StreetRunner up: Popworld, Carver Street

Best entertainment venue: Genting Casino, Arundel GateRunner up: The Showroom, Brown Street

Best independent: Corporation, Milton StreetRunner up: The Showroom, Brown Street

Best chain: The Frog & Parrot, Division StreetRunner up: Forum Kitchen & Bar, Devonshire Street People’s Choice , best pub: The Benjamin Huntsman, Cambridge Street

People’s Choice, best bar/late bar: Tiger Works, West Street

People’s Choice, best nightclub: Tank, Arundel Gate

People’s Choice, best entertainment venue: Genting Casino, Arundel Gate