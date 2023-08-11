News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Berge’s message to United fans in farewell after Burnley transfer
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
United confirm fifth summer signing as Brazilian midfielder checks in
United explain Berge departure as Burnley transfer announced

Sheffield retro: 22 photos of high-rise life from 1950s to 90s, including Park Hill and Gleadless Valley

Black and white photos show community life as it was on the city's high-rise estates, including lost pubs, shops and playgrounds

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 11th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Sheffield's high-rise estates were in many cases born out of a determination to get rid of the city's slums and improve living standards.

Building up was a way to make the most of the limited space and ensure people no longer had to endure the cramped conditions numerous families had known.

The 'streets in the sky', as the Park Hill, Hyde Park and Kelvin tower blocks, were famously dubbed, were viewed when they opened in the 1960s as the futuristic standard to which social housing could aspire.

The elevated walkways were designed to maintain the sense of community, residents had plenty of shops, pubs and restaurants to choose from, and the flats were fitted with mod cons from washing machines to a waste disposal system which enabled tin cans and cardboard boxes to be dispatched down the sink.

The flats were initially sought after but in many cases the dream soon turned sour, and the tower blocks became dilapidated and plagued by crime and anti-social behaviour.

This retro photo gallery shows life on some of Sheffield's high-rise estates which have since been fully or partially demolished, like the Kelvin, Hyde Park and Norfolk Park flats, and those still standing, like the tower blocks at Park Hill and in Gleadless Valley, between the late 1950s and the 1990s.

The photos featured are taken from The Star's archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Children in a playground at Herdings, Sheffield, in 1969.

1. Swinging high

Children in a playground at Herdings, Sheffield, in 1969. Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Sue Leeming dreams of moving out of Sheffield's Kelvin Flats in June 1993

2. Family life

Sue Leeming dreams of moving out of Sheffield's Kelvin Flats in June 1993 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Kelvin Flats, on Infirmary Road, Sheffield, pictured in May 1972. They were demolished in 1995.

3. Kelvin Flats

Kelvin Flats, on Infirmary Road, Sheffield, pictured in May 1972. They were demolished in 1995. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The Halfpenny pub at Sheffield's Kelvin flats is pictured here during the 1960s or 70s. The pub closed in around 1982 and the flats were demolished in the mid-90s.

4. Halfpenny pub

The Halfpenny pub at Sheffield's Kelvin flats is pictured here during the 1960s or 70s. The pub closed in around 1982 and the flats were demolished in the mid-90s. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:SheffieldPeoplePark HillNostalgia