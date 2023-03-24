3 . Which Sheffield football club do you mean?

This is a pet peeve of football fans in Sheffield but people from outside the city continue to get it wrong. So often when Sheffield Wednesday or Sheffield United are featured on TV, whichever club it is gets referred to simply as Sheffield. But do they mean the Owls or the Blades, or are they referring to the world's oldest football club, Sheffield FC, hailed by the late, great Pele, pictured here unveiling the Sheffield FC cabinet at the Legends of the Lane museum at Bramall Lane? We mustn't forget Hallam FC, of course, whose Sandygate ground is the world's oldest football stadium. Perhaps Sheffield is a little at fault here for failing to make more of its status as the true birthplace of modern football, and letting its 'noisy neighbours' in Manchester steal all the glory. Photo: Steve Hutton