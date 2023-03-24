Whether you’re an outsider, a newcomer or you've lived here all your life, there are things about Sheffield that will have you scratching your head.
We’ve compiled a list of some of the most confusing things about life in Sheffield. How many of these things have ever left you or someone you know baffled, or irked you when those from outside the city get it wrong? We’d love to hear your suggestions for things we’ve missed from our list too.
1. Most confusing things
What aspects of life in Sheffield do you find most confusing? Photo: Other
2. Tram to Halfway
This was surely a joke on the part of whoever designed Sheffield's Supertram network. Why else would you make Halfway the last stop on the blue route? Halfway supposedly took its name not from its location but from the Halfway House pub. The city's old tram system was much more extensive than the one we have today so, who knows, if we get the extensions so many people want then perhaps one day the popular suburb will be the halfway point on a tram route. Photo: JP
3. Which Sheffield football club do you mean?
This is a pet peeve of football fans in Sheffield but people from outside the city continue to get it wrong. So often when Sheffield Wednesday or Sheffield United are featured on TV, whichever club it is gets referred to simply as Sheffield. But do they mean the Owls or the Blades, or are they referring to the world's oldest football club, Sheffield FC, hailed by the late, great Pele, pictured here unveiling the Sheffield FC cabinet at the Legends of the Lane museum at Bramall Lane? We mustn't forget Hallam FC, of course, whose Sandygate ground is the world's oldest football stadium. Perhaps Sheffield is a little at fault here for failing to make more of its status as the true birthplace of modern football, and letting its 'noisy neighbours' in Manchester steal all the glory. Photo: Steve Hutton
4. Mardy bum and more
Sheffield has some brilliant phrases which you'll only understand if you're from the city, like 'mardy bum' - meaning grumpy or sulky, which was made internationally famous by the Arctic Monkeys. Other examples of Sheffield's uniquely creative vernacular include 'nesh', 'shut thi cake oil' and 'crozzled'. The one which always got me when I first moved here was the use of 'while' instead of 'until', as in 'nine while five'. Photo: Getty