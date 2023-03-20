A new bus gate in Sheffield city centre went live today, with some residents fearing it will hurt an already ‘dying’ Fargate.

John Mitchell, who gets the bus to work from Arundel Gate, said: “I don’t get where Sheffield Council are coming from in terms of trade. How do they expect people to shop?

“I’ve lived in Sheffield all my life and it has changed drastically. It doesn't make any sense to me personally. Fargate is just dying, everything is closing.”

A new bus gate has been introduced on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre (Photo: Hannah Jackson)

Enforcement cameras located at the gate mean that any unauthorised use of the road will now result in a £60 penalty charge. Warning signs and direction routes have been installed to ensure that people are aware of the change and have the chance to avoid the road.

Pauline Granger said: “How’s that going to work? It’s not going to work, people will still come down here in their cars, they always do.

“Sheffield needs all the boosts, not more put downs. There’s no focus on the city.”

Sheffield City Council say the bus gate is to cut pollution, traffic and make travel easier for pedestrians, cyclists and bus users.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, co-chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said: “Arundel Gate is one of the most polluted spots in the city and the council must do all it can to reduce these dangerous pollution levels. We cannot ignore the devastating effects pollution can have on people’s health, particularly the elderly, children and people with existing health conditions.”

“We encourage local people to have their say on this measure now to help us as we progress our plans. The statutory consultation is live now and will be for the first six months. Everyone’s feedback will be considered before a decision is made on whether or not to keep the bus gate in place,” he added.

The decision prompted a lot of controversy, with concerns around accessibility to businesses and concerns about the implications for disabled drivers. Many also questioned the environmental impact if drivers just end up using an alternative route to avoid Arundel Gate.

