Penistone Road, Hillsborough: Schoolgirl, 14, suffers injuries after being hit by car near McDonald's
The girl has been taken to hospital.
Police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was hit by a car near to a Sheffield branch of McDonald's earlier this morning.
The collision took place on Penistone Road in Hillsborough, with police called in connection with the incident at 8.47am this morning (Friday, January 19, 2024).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that a grey Audi A1 was involved in a collision with a 14-year-old girl near McDonald's restaurant.
"The girl has been taken to hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the Audi remained at the scene to assist our officers with their enquiries."