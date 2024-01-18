The brawl is said to have taken place after a man and woman assaulted customers at the busy bar.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than one person suffered injuries requiring hospital treatment after a brawl broke out in a bar on one of Sheffield's busiest roads.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) has launched an investigation, and the force is hoping to speak to the four people pictured in these CCTV images; following the incident which took place at around 10.50pm on December 23, 2023 at the Champs Bar on Ecclesall Road.

As part of on-going enquiries officers are keen to identify the three men and woman in the images as they may be able to assist with their investigation

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an appeal issued today (January 18, 2024), a SYP spokesperson said: "It is reported that a man and woman assaulted customers at Champs bar and a group of people then began throwing chairs, tables and glasses. It is believed that more than one person suffered injuries requiring hospital treatment.

"Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life altering.

Read More Heart of the City: Sixth shop announced for vital Sheffield city centre regeneration scheme

"As part of on-going enquiries officers are keen to identify the three men and woman in the images as they may be able to assist with their investigation.

"Do you recognise them?"

Anyone who can help is asked to pass information to police online or by calling 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something

Please quote incident number 1067 of December 23, 2023 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.