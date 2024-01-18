Champs, Ecclesall Road: Chairs, glasses thrown & people hospitalised after brawl breaks out at Sheffield bar
The brawl is said to have taken place after a man and woman assaulted customers at the busy bar.
and live on Freeview channel 276
More than one person suffered injuries requiring hospital treatment after a brawl broke out in a bar on one of Sheffield's busiest roads.
South Yorkshire Police (SYP) has launched an investigation, and the force is hoping to speak to the four people pictured in these CCTV images; following the incident which took place at around 10.50pm on December 23, 2023 at the Champs Bar on Ecclesall Road.
In an appeal issued today (January 18, 2024), a SYP spokesperson said: "It is reported that a man and woman assaulted customers at Champs bar and a group of people then began throwing chairs, tables and glasses. It is believed that more than one person suffered injuries requiring hospital treatment.
"Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life altering.
"As part of on-going enquiries officers are keen to identify the three men and woman in the images as they may be able to assist with their investigation.
"Do you recognise them?"
Anyone who can help is asked to pass information to police online or by calling 101.
You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something
Please quote incident number 1067 of December 23, 2023 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org