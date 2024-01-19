Highways bosses warn of 'severe' delays after incident on M1 near Sheffield

Highways bosses are of warning traffic chaos on the motorway near Sheffield this morning after a crash near Meadowhall.

National Highway says there is 'severe' congestion, after what has been described as a collision this morning. They said South Yorkshire Police were on the scene.

Two lanes have been closed as a result of the incident, they have stated.

The incident has happened on the M1 southbound between junctions 34 and 33. National Highways said in a statement: "There are currently delays of 30 minutes against expected traffic."

They added: "Police are on scene. "There are currently delays of 30 minutes and approximately two miles of congestion."

UPDATE:

National Highways have now issued the following update: All lanes are now OPEN on the #M1 southbound between J34 near #Sheffield and J33 #Rotherham following a collision.