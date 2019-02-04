Have your say

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision on a supermarket car park in which a trolley bay was destroyed.

The 55-year-old pedestrian was involved in a collision with a white van on the car park at Asda in Handsworth just before 2pm yesterday.

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision on the car park at Asda in Handsworth, Sheffield, yesterday

South Yorkshire Police said the van was also involved in a collision with a Citroen car.

While medics treated the casualty before driving to hospital, police officers cordoned off part of the car park to examine the crash scene and interview witnesses.

The driver of the van was arrested but no other details have yet been released.

A car park trolley bay was destroyed in the incident.

More to follow.