A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Rotherham woman has been released without charge.

The 54-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday following the death of a woman in her 30s.

Greenland Avenue, Maltby

He was released without charge later that same day.

A police investigation was launched after emergency services were called to a house on Greenland Avenue, Maltby, on Friday morning following reports that a woman in her 30s had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The woman who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene and her death was described as ‘unexplained’.

South Yorkshire Police said today that a post mortem examination proved ‘inconclusive’.

Enquiries are ongoing.