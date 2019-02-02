Police dog sniffs out Class A drugs in Sheffield pub 

A police dog used on a patrol of pubs in Sheffield last night helped officers to recover a quantity of Class A drugs.

Police Dog Duke was taken to patrol pubs in the south east area of Sheffield, which includes areas such as: Beighton, Birley, Darnall, Mosborough, Richmond and Woodhouse.

A spokesman for the Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “He has identified several people worthy of a search and as a result, a quantity of Class A drugs have been recovered.

“Duke has really enjoyed visiting some of the pubs in the area and says that he is looking forward to popping in again and maybe even checking out some new ones.”