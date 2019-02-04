Have your say

Cannabis plants were found growing in a flat which went up in flames in Rotherham, it has been revealed.

Emergency services were called to a blaze in a flat on Westgate in Rotherham town centre at 6.45am on Friday, February 1.

Westgate, Rotherham

South Yorkshire Police said a search of the property led to the discovery of a number of cannabis plants.

An investigation is now under way.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 122 of February 1.