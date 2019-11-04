The 57-year-old man was stuck by a car as he crossed Alexandra Road, Swallownest, at 7.20pm on Thursday, October 17.

South Yorkshire Police said the car involved in the collision failed to stop afterwards and was seen driving off towards Aughton Road.

A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Rotherham

A wing mirror believed to have come from the car was found at the scene and has been identified as belonging to a BMW 3 series.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 782 of October 17.