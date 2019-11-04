Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in Rotherham
A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Rotherham as he crossed a road.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 10:36 am
Updated
Monday, 4th November 2019, 2:30 pm
The 57-year-old man was stuck by a car as he crossed Alexandra Road, Swallownest, at 7.20pm on Thursday, October 17.
South Yorkshire Police said the car involved in the collision failed to stop afterwards and was seen driving off towards Aughton Road.
A wing mirror believed to have come from the car was found at the scene and has been identified as belonging to a BMW 3 series.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 782 of October 17.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.