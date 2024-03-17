Pedestrian dies following single-vehicle collision in Doncaster suburb, South Yorkshire Police confirm

The pedestrian died at the scene, despite efforts to treat her.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 17th Mar 2024, 11:43 GMT
Witnesses are being urged to come forward, following a single-vehicle collision which resulted in the death of a 68-year-old pedestrian.

Police were called at 4.04pm yesterday (Saturday, March 16, 2024) to Cranfield Close in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster following reports of a single vehicle collision involving a blue Nissan Cube and a pedestrian.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The pedestrian, a 68-year-old woman, was treated at the scene but sadly died at the scene.

"The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene following the collision and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

"We are asking for any witnesses to the collision or anyone in the area at the time of the collision with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward."

You can report information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101.

You can access the force's online portal here.

Quote incident number 651 of March 16, 2024 when you get in touch.

Dash cam footage can be submitted to [email protected].

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.

