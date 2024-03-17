Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Witnesses are being urged to come forward, following a single-vehicle collision which resulted in the death of a 68-year-old pedestrian.

Police were called at 4.04pm yesterday (Saturday, March 16, 2024) to Cranfield Close in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster following reports of a single vehicle collision involving a blue Nissan Cube and a pedestrian.

Police were called at 4.04pm yesterday (Saturday, March 16, 2024) to Cranfield Close in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster following reports of a single vehicle collision involving a blue Nissan Cube and a pedestrian

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The pedestrian, a 68-year-old woman, was treated at the scene but sadly died at the scene.

"The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene following the collision and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

"We are asking for any witnesses to the collision or anyone in the area at the time of the collision with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can report information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101.

Quote incident number 651 of March 16, 2024 when you get in touch.

Dash cam footage can be submitted to [email protected].