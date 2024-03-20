Packman Road, West Melton: 'Very heavy traffic' on Rotherham road due to 'ongoing' police incident

Residents are being asked to 'avoid the area'.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 20th Mar 2024, 12:49 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 12:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Traffic delays are currently building around a Rotherham road, due to an 'ongoing' police incident.

The incident is in place on Packman Road, West Melton, Rotherham this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20, 2024)The incident is in place on Packman Road, West Melton, Rotherham this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20, 2024)
The incident is in place on Packman Road, West Melton, Rotherham this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20, 2024)

The incident is in place on Packman Road, West Melton, Rotherham this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20, 2024).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Please be aware that traffic is currently very heavy around Packman Road in West Melton due to an ongoing incident.

"Please avoid the area and plan an alternative route if possible." More to follow.

Related topics:TrafficWest MeltonRotherhamSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.