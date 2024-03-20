Packman Road, West Melton: 'Very heavy traffic' on Rotherham road due to 'ongoing' police incident
Residents are being asked to 'avoid the area'.
Traffic delays are currently building around a Rotherham road, due to an 'ongoing' police incident.
The incident is in place on Packman Road, West Melton, Rotherham this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20, 2024).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Please be aware that traffic is currently very heavy around Packman Road in West Melton due to an ongoing incident.
"Please avoid the area and plan an alternative route if possible." More to follow.
