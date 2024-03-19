Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RSPCA has appealed for information after the remains of two dogs were found at a Sheffield beauty spot.

The skeletal remains of two dogs were discovered at Woodthorpe Ravine on Sunday, March 17.

Woodthorpe Ravine, in Sheffield, where the remains of two dead dogs were discovered on Sunday, March 17

Katie Walker, who retrieved the remains, told how they were wrapped in a blanket and a curtain.

They were easy to see, she added, as they were by a bush with no leaves on the green space, which backs on to the Kilvington estate.

What do we know about the dead dogs?

The dogs' bodies were so badly decomposed, explained Ms Walker, that it was impossible to identify what breeds they were, though it was clear from the bones that there was one smaller dog and one larger one, and there was some fur, which appeared to be cream/ginger coloured.

Ms Walker, who is a member of the Lost and found pets all Sheffield areas Facebook group, on which news of the shocking discovery was shared, also said that there were bones which may have belonged to a dead cat believed to have been dumped along with the dogs.

She said: "I don't believe three animals would all die at the same time. I think it's more than likely they were killed and dumped there."

Ms Walker said she had reported the discovery to the RSPCA and South Yorkshire Police.

What did the RSPCA say?

The RSPCA said: "We were contacted by vets after the skeletal remains of two dogs were taken into their practice.

"Unfortunately, due to the condition of the remains, there's no evidence as to how they died or if it was in suspicious circumstances.

"Anyone with specific information can contact us on 0300 123 8018."

Ms Walker said she understood that the remains had initially been discovered at the end of February, when it was reported to Sheffield Council, but no action was taken at the time.