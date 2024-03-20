Packman Road: Rotherham road closed after wall collapses and causes 'structural issues' at nearby properties

Residents are being asked to 'avoid the area'.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 20th Mar 2024, 13:55 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 14:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Rotherham road has been closed by police this afternoon, after a wall collapsed, resulting in 'structural issues' being caused to nearby properties.

The incident is in place on Packman Road, West Melton, Rotherham this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20, 2024)The incident is in place on Packman Road, West Melton, Rotherham this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20, 2024)
The incident is in place on Packman Road, West Melton, Rotherham this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20, 2024)

The incident is in place on Packman Road, West Melton, Rotherham this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20, 2024).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: "This road closure is due to a collapsed wall which has led to some structural issues at a couple of nearby properties."

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails

Traffic is very heavy in the area, following the road closure.

Consequently, South Yorkshire Police has previously asked residents to avoid the area. Rotherham Council has been asked to provide further details.

More to follow.

Related topics:TrafficWest MeltonRotherhamSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.