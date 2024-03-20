Packman Road: Rotherham road closed after wall collapses and causes 'structural issues' at nearby properties
A Rotherham road has been closed by police this afternoon, after a wall collapsed, resulting in 'structural issues' being caused to nearby properties.
The incident is in place on Packman Road, West Melton, Rotherham this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20, 2024).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: "This road closure is due to a collapsed wall which has led to some structural issues at a couple of nearby properties."
Traffic is very heavy in the area, following the road closure.
Consequently, South Yorkshire Police has previously asked residents to avoid the area. Rotherham Council has been asked to provide further details.
More to follow.
