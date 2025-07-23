South Yorkshire’s artists Def Leppard and Yungblud shared “heartbroken” tributes to “the greatest of all time” Ozzy Osbourne.

The Black Sabbath frontman and pioneer of heavy metal passed away yesterday surrounded by his family according to a statement released on July 22.

Doncaster rocker Yungblud and Def Leppard's Joe Elliott are among hundreds of artist who have paid tribute to heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne. | Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil, Audacy, National World

It comes just weeks after playing the ‘Back to the Beginning’ farewell concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, where the ‘Prince of Darkness’ performed from a black throne and was joined by Black Sabbath, Metallica, Slayer, and many others.

He was also joined on stage by Doncaster rocker Yungblud to perform a critically acclaimed rendition of ‘Changes.’ The 27-yeasr-old posted a moving tribute to Ozzy last night, saying he was “full of life” when he last saw him.

At one of their final meetings, Osbourne gifted the young rockstar a custom made cross necklace.

“I didn’t think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room,” wrote Yungblud to his official social media accounts.

“But as it is written with legends, they seem to know things that we don’t. I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage.

“Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough. You took us on your adventure - an adventure that started it all. I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time.”

He added in a second post using a clip of the ‘Changes’ performance: “You will be in every single note I sing and every single time I walk on stage. You asked me if there was anything you could do for me once and as I said then and as I will say now the music was enough. I will play this every night for the rest of my life.”

Another tribute came from Joe Elliot of Def Leppard. The Sheffield band, who played with Ozzy in 1981 during the Blizzard of Ozz tour.

The artist posted several intimate photos of the band and Ozzy from the 80s and wrote: “﻿Kinda lost for words here... we toured with Ozzy in 1981 & he, the band & Sharon were SO supportive... he always had time for a chat, took us under his wing & showed us how & how not to party... & played us the 2nd album months before it came out... he was funny, charming & I for one am eternally grateful to have had the chance to spend precious time with him over the years... all my love to Sharon & the kids... God bless you Ozzy x”

Other artists among hundreds to pay tribute include Queen's Brian May, Elton John, Rod Stewart, Metallica, and the Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood.

Ozzy played Sheffield City Hall in 1986.

Fans in Sheffield wrote their own memories under a post to The Star’s Facebook page.

Star reader Mark Lindley wrote: “My first ever metal gig was Ozzy Osbourne on the ultimate sin tour at the city hall in January 1986 I was 14 I told my mom I was going to the pictures to see some film, me and Jon Woods went from Tinsley, my ears were on fire for weeks! Rest well Ozzy, hope you met up with your pal Randy Rhodes.”

A statement released by his family reads: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love.

“We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

In the months leading up to the farewell performance in July, he had been undergoing intensive therapy in Los Angeles in an effort to regain mobility and balance.

Beyond music, he became a household name in the 2000s thanks to reality TV show The Osbournes, which offered a glimpse into the chaos and humour of his family life.