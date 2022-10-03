News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Owler Lane Page Hall: Child taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital after collision with car

A child injured in an incident on a Sheffield road this morning was taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, emergency services have confirmed.

By David Kessen
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 1:23 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 1:24 pm

Both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called out following the incident, near the roundabout on Owler Lane, near Page Hall, in which a child had been reported to have been injured in a collision with a car.

Read More

Read More
Owler Lane Page Hall: Police and ambulance called as child reported injured on S...

The ambulance service sent two vehicles, while several police cars were also seen on nearby Hinde Street.

A child injured in an incident near Owler Lane roundabout, Page Hall, this morning was taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, emergency services have confirmed. Police are pictured at the scene

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

The road was reported by passers-by to have been closed while the emergency teams worked at the scene.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement this afternoon: “We received an emergency call at 8.20am this morning to reports of a collision between a vehicle and child near the junction of Owler Lane and Hinde Street in Sheffield.

“An ambulance and rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.”

NEWS: Police commissioner issues statement after cycling injuries row

Advertisement

Hide Ad

NEWS: How to fight a child's cancer AND own work by top artist

Sheffield Children's HospitalYorkshire Ambulance ServiceSouth Yorkshire PolicePage Hall