Both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called out following the incident, near the roundabout on Owler Lane, near Page Hall, in which a child had been reported to have been injured in a collision with a car.

The ambulance service sent two vehicles, while several police cars were also seen on nearby Hinde Street.

A child injured in an incident near Owler Lane roundabout, Page Hall, this morning was taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, emergency services have confirmed. Police are pictured at the scene

The road was reported by passers-by to have been closed while the emergency teams worked at the scene.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement this afternoon: “We received an emergency call at 8.20am this morning to reports of a collision between a vehicle and child near the junction of Owler Lane and Hinde Street in Sheffield.

“An ambulance and rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.”