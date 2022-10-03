Jude’s dad, Arran, says the end of the appeal to raise over £200,000 to fund treatment in America for Jude is in sight, and the family are hoping an art auction, which includes donations from artists including Joe Scarborough, may take it to the target.

Arran said: “We are now on the final push - £8,000 to go to reach our £236,000 target.”

The auction is to be held at 99 Mary Street, a gallery on the edge of the city centre, with tickets priced at £5 including a free drink

The For Jude Charity Art auction consists of 25 local and national artists, designers and photographers, who have donated pieces to sell on the night, with all the money going into the Jude’s charity fund.

Works for sale range from £30 upwards, with the most expensive estimated at around £1,200. As well as the auction, there will be a tombola, a bar serving drinks and a special ‘Jude’ cocktail.

An art auction is being held to raise money for cancer treatment for Sheffield four-year-old Jude Mellon-Jameson .Katie Daniel is pictured with a piece by Jo Peel that is being auctioned the appeal. Picture Scott Merrylees

But it is also possible to submit pre-bids on items up for sale, although some have a reserve price.

Artists include Joe Scarborough, Anthony Burrill, Mr Bingo, Conor Rodgers, Heath Kane, James Green, Helena Dolby, Mick Marston, Jo Peel, Morag Myerscough, and Designers Republic.

Jude was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer.

The four-year-old’s parents hope to enrol him on the ‘bivalent vaccine’ clinical trial at the Memorial Sloan Cancer Centre in New York that aims to stop his neuroblastoma from coming back.

An art auction is being held to raise money for cancer treatment for Sheffield four-year-old Jude Mellon-Jameson .Katie Daniel is pictured with a piece by Joe Scarborough that is being auctioned for the appeal. Picture Scott Merrylees

Log onto https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/for-jude-charity-auction-tickets-412198245047 to book tickets for the event.

Log onto https://www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/Appeal/jude to make a donation to Jude’s appeal.

Among the artists involved is Conor Rodgers, from Sheffield, who recently had an exhibition at the Millennium Gallery and is in the process of creating an original piece just for Jude in support of the campaign.

He was shortlisted for the John Moores painting prize 2014 and was twice shortlisted for the John Ruskin Prize in 2017 and 2019 both exhibitions being held in Sheffield then Manchester. In 2019 he was named as the first Prize winner of the Robert Walters Group UK Young Artist of the Year Award held at the Saatchi Gallery London.

The Joe Scarborough work which is being auctioned is a hand painted and varnished piece on board, called The Allotment, signed and numbered by Joe Scarborough, as an edition of 95.

His Sheffield artwork takes inspiration from the daily life and architecture in and around Sheffield.

In the meantime, one Sheffield youngster is having her long hair cut to raise money for Jude’s appeal, the latest person to look to help his fund.