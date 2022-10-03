It follows concerns raised by two Sheffield cyclists, who said they were told officers would not record details of injuries unless they involved death or other vehicles, as an injured rider tried to report an incident on tram tracks near Glossop Road which left her with a serious knee injury.

Their story sparked an official complaint from the cyling group Cycle Sheffield

South Yorkshire’s police commissioner has been ‘assured’ correct procedures will be explained to staff after a row over reporting cycling injuries. Stephanie Wall, right, ruptured a knee ligament in an accident which happened on tracks on Sheffield’s tram tracks back in February. She and partner Jamie Irvine, left, were concerned that police and the council would not take reports of such accidents

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police Police later told The Star if a cyclist falls on a public highway and there is no injury, then no action would be taken. But if the cyclist does suffer an injury, and reports this via 101 or online, they would be advised to attend a police station and file a report, which would go to their Road Traffic Collision department to ensure that the incident is recorded for stats purposes.

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Where a single cyclist suffers an accident that results in an injury then the accident should be reported by attending a police station.

“This should not be reported by calling 101 as it is not a crime and is therefore not a police matter. However, the data is collated for the purpose of recording statistics which can then be used to make our roads safer.

“I am sorry that the person in question was not given the correct information when she called 101. I have been assured that the correct procedure will be recirculated to staff working in Atlas Court so that they are able to redirect callers wishing to report a single cycle accident in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire’s police commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, has been ‘assured’ correct procedures will be explained to staff after a row over reporting cycling injuries.

Stephanie Wall was injured when her wheel went into a tram track, and got stuck. She was thrown into the street, and rolled off the road to safety. When she tried to stand up, her knee gave way because of ligament damage.

She was taken to Hallamshire Hospital, and later given a scan, and is still undergoing rehabilitation after having knee reconstruction surgery as a result of her injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad