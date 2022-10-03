News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Owler Lane Page Hall: Police and ambulance called as child reported injured on Sheffield street

A child was injured on a Sheffield street this morning in an incident that left a busy road closed in rush hour, according to local reports.

By David Kessen
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 10:52 am
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 10:52 am

Soith Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to the scene early this morning after the incident near the Owler Lane roundabout in Page Hall.

Read More

Read More
Emma Fisher: Battling Sheffield woman with incurable illness is face of Adidas c...

People near the scene this morning told The Star the road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene and the child was put into the ambulance.

A child was reported injured near Owler Lane, Page Hall, this morning in an incident that left a busy road closed in rush hour, according to local reports. Police are pictured on the scene this morning

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

It is understood that the youngster’s injuries were not serious. Police remained at the scene carrying out enquiries after the ambulance had left the scene, and two marked police vehicles could still be seen on Hinde Street well after 9am.

However, by that stage, traffic had started moving freely along the main road again.

Both South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information on the incident.

NEWS: Police commissioner issues statement after cycling injuries row

Advertisement

Hide Ad

NEWS: How to fight a child's cancer AND own work by top artist

SheffieldYorkshire Ambulance ServicePolicePeopleSouth Yorkshire Police