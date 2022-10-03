Soith Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to the scene early this morning after the incident near the Owler Lane roundabout in Page Hall.

People near the scene this morning told The Star the road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene and the child was put into the ambulance.

A child was reported injured near Owler Lane, Page Hall, this morning in an incident that left a busy road closed in rush hour, according to local reports. Police are pictured on the scene this morning

It is understood that the youngster’s injuries were not serious. Police remained at the scene carrying out enquiries after the ambulance had left the scene, and two marked police vehicles could still be seen on Hinde Street well after 9am.

However, by that stage, traffic had started moving freely along the main road again.

Both South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information on the incident.