The Bassfest music festival at at Don Valley Bowl, Attercliffe, over the weekend of July 16 and 17, 2022 ended in tragedy after a 20-year-old man from Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, who fell ill at the event subsequently died.

A 23-year-old woman from Ipswich has also been left in a serious but stable condition, requiring hospital treatment.

The Star contacted the organisers of Bassfest for comment on the tragedy, to ask what checks were carried out on those attending the festival and whether security would be heightened at future events.

Bassfest organisers did not respond directly to questions concerning heightened security, but provided the following statement: “We at Bassfest are devastated to learn of the passing of a young man who attended last weekend.

“We want to send all our love and thoughts to his family and friends.

“We also want to send our love to the young women who is currently in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

“Bassfest is a special community full of love and togetherness, and now we have lost one of our own it is heartbreaking.

“We work alongside the country’s leading security operators, the best medical services providers and all the excellent local authorities partner agencies to deliver the safest possible event.

“We also would hope that any reporting is done in the most respectful way to the family’s of those affected and is a fair reflection of all the positive social media comments and experience people have shared of the event.

“Out of respect to the family’s of those affected we won’t be making any further comments.

“Please take care of yourselves and each other.”

Bassfest is an open air event bringing together an array of DJ and live acts from drum and bass, house and bassline.

South Yorkshire Police issued a drugs warning after people fell ill at the event, encouraging attendees to check-in on the friends they attended with.

The SYP spokesperson said: “Investigators are aware that several other people also presented to medical staff after becoming ill with symptoms consistent with having taken drugs.

“On Sunday evening, officers released a warning to the public, encouraging anyone who attended the event, or knows someone who did, to check in on each other and to seek medical attention if they feel unwell.

“Enquiries are now underway to understand the circumstances which led to the man’s death, and the further members of the public being taken ill.”

Anyone with information which may assist police enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 993 of July 18, or report online using their online chat function.