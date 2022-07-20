Between the line of ruined homes and the scorched grass, the residents of Woodhouse Drive, Barnsley, can hardly recognise their own street today (July 20).

The sudden blaze broke out at around 4pm yesterday on the hottest day in South Yorkshire’s history, when temperatures rose to over 38C.

As a result, residents say despite police and ambulance services arriving in moments, it took up to 40 minutes for fire engines to arrive on Woodland Drive to battle the flames because of how busy crews were.

Today, four homes can be seen totally destroyed and another is severely damaged.

“Everybody is in shock,” said resident John Turner, 65.

Residents say it took up to 40 minutes for the first fire engine to arrive on scene. It came as at least four other fires had broken out across the region, leading to South Yorkshire Police declaring a major incident.

“It is a disaster on your own doorstep.

"It is just heartbreaking. It is like they have lost everything. That is all they have got.

“We get a bit of freak weather and it causes all sorts of disasters in an area.

“But Barnsley people will come together, even people that do not live in this area.”

Even a patch of grass across the road from the fire was left blackened and scorched by the heat.

Residents told The Star how they were evacuated to nearby Horizon Community College to escape the danger.

One resident said she was called by a friend saying there was an emergency and to get her elderly mother out of her house.

She said: “When I got down here, I was choked as there was so much smoke.

“We were all worried about what if it got into the gas mains, for example? Or one of the gas canisters in a caravan or a barbecue? There would be nothing left.

“People here have had a very traumatic experience.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Residents feared the fire would spread from house to house, or reach a line of nearby trees.

One resident said: “It was a nightmare, an absolute nightmare.

“We've been seeing it on TV in Spain and France, but you never imagine you're going to see it around your own corner.

“I haven’t really thought about climate change before, but I feel the future generations will. I have two sons and grandchildren and this is what we are leaving them with.

“There were police and ambulances, but the fire engines didn't arrive for 40 minutes. It's not their fault, there were fires everywhere of course. It's horrendous.

“There were quite a few explosions. I heard quite a few loud bangs.

“Thank goodness the wind was blowing the other way, or it could have spread to the trees or even as far as the motorway.”

Neighbours have already rallied behind the families who have lost their homes.

One mother-of-two, Teigen Oates, was collecting donations of clothes and groceries to give to those affected.

“All they have left are the clothes on their backs,” said Ms Oates. “It's heartbreaking.”