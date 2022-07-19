A 20-year-old man from Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, was taken seriously ill at the Bassfest music festival at Don Valley Bowl, Attercliffe, Sheffield on Sunday, July 17.

A 23-year-old woman from Ipswich has also been rushed to hospital, after becoming ill at the festival.

A young man who attended Bassfest in Sheffield at the weekend has died

When asked how many people have sought medical treatment following the event, the SYP spokesperson added: “We are aware that four people presented to medical staff after becoming ill with symptoms consistent with having taken drugs.

“This includes the 20-year-old man from Holmfirth who sadly passed away and the 23-year-old woman from Ipswich.

“The woman remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.”

The force also issued a drug warning, after several festival-goers were taken ill.

The SYP spokesperson added: “Investigators are aware that several other people also presented to medical staff after becoming ill with symptoms consistent with having taken drugs.

“On Sunday evening, officers released a warning to the public, encouraging anyone who attended the event, or knows someone who did, to check in on each other and to seek medical attention if they feel unwell.

“Enquiries are now underway to understand the circumstances which led to the man’s death, and the further members of the public being taken ill.”

Bassfest was an open air event bringing together an array of DJ and live acts from drum and bass, house and bassline.