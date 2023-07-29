Hundreds of readers shared their opinion on whether Sheffield should have more designated traveller sites.

Travellers are not allowed to park anywhere they do not have permission, including private land and land owned by the council. But Sheffield currently has two authorised Gypsy and Traveller sites that are owned and managed by the council housing service. These are Long Acre View, in Halfway, and Redmires Land, in Lodge Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week it was revealed that Sheffield City Council is pushing ahead with plans for a third site on land off Eckington Way in Beighton.

We asked our readers whether they thought there should be more designated traveller sites in Sheffield.

On our Facebook page, we asked whether you thought there should be more designated traveller sites in Sheffield and we received hundreds of comments with a split opinion. Here’s what you said.

Dawn Norton Clarke wrote: “Yes they have a right to live somewhere like the rest of us so long as they keep it clean.”

David Rayner said: “Permanent sites for travellers??? Is it just me..... There should be no sites for travellers to stop at, unless they have a contract and pay for the right to stay.”

Read More Parson Cross Park: Travellers leave popular Sheffield park days after setting up camp

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian John Wharton said: “If they contribute and respect the community, yes.”

Peter Whitworth wrote: “100%, refugees come over and are given somewhere to live so why not travellers. I was brought up with my parents having traveller friends, they're not bad people. Leave them alone they'll leave you alone. At the end of the day it's their culture. We cater for everyone else's culture, so why not theirs?”

Debbie Wilson commented: “Yes we should help our own as well as the rest of the world.”

Joanne Bellamy said: “No, we have to pay when we go away with our caravan, so yes if they pay the going rate per night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad