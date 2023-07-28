Sheffield Council pushes ahead with controversial new Gypsy and Traveller site

Sheffield Council is pushing ahead with plans for a new Gypsy and Traveller site in Beighton despite four petitions objecting to it.

Plans for a new Gypsy and Traveller site on land off Eckington Way in Beighton were revealed in the draft of the long-awaited local plan, which sets out where developments should be built until 2039.

The council carried out a consultation on the proposed blueprint earlier this year and this week published its response to points made by stakeholders and the public.

More people commented on the Beighton site than any other in the citywide plan, council officers said in a report prepared for a meeting on the consultation next week.

Coun Kurtis Crossland, who represents Beighton ward on Sheffield City Council, at the proposed traveller site off Eckington Way. Coun Crossland was one of the politicians who objected.

Feedback included four petitions (the biggest of which had 2,823 signatures), 115 objections from members of the public, six objections from politicians and an objection from a business. The site was also the subject of a councilresolution in February.

After considering all the responses, council officers said: “Our recommendation is that the proposed site allocation should be retained.

“However, we suggest that some amendments are made to clarify the developable area of the site and to add conditions relating to the requirement for an environmental buffer strip and need to take account of the overhead power lines.”

The environmental buffer strip would be created between existing housing and the developed part of the site and there would be a ban on any employment use that would generate noise nuisance.

Another main concern was increased traffic but council officers said the rate of change would not be significant enough to warrant changes to the plan. They did say the authority would instead review junctions in the area that already suffer with heavy traffic.

On its website, the council said Sheffield’s Gypsy and Traveller population was around 340 people in 100 households, who live on long-term sites in Halfway and Lodge Moor, plus in permanent housing.

An assessment made in 2019 identified a need for 50 new pitches by 2034, including spaces for New Age Travellers and Travelling Showpeople.

Neither of the two current sites can be extended as Redmires is on green belt land and Halfway was designated for light industry.