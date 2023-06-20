Owls fans say they are stunned by Darren Moore’s departure as Sheffield Wednesday boss just weeks after securing promotion.

But some have already got their own ideas of who should be the next person to take the job of guiding them back into the Premier League and make it two promotions in a row.

The Star went out into Sheffield city centre to find the views of fans after Monday night’s bombshell that Moore was leaving, after guiding the club into the Championship after two of the most exciting games the play-offs have ever seen, against Peterborough and then Barnsley.

Owls fan Sameera Nasser wanted a U-turn, and thought the club would take him back. She said: “He’s brought us here, he’s brought us where we are.” She said she thought he had had a good two years at the club.

We asked Sheffield Wednesday fans in Sheffield city centre who they would like to see given the manager's job. This file picture shows the Owls pair of Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan lift the Play off Final trophy Pic Steve Ellis

Teresa Laff said she was not an Owls fan – but she agreed with Sameera. She said: “To be honest I thought Darren Moore did a good job. He got them promoted and they were riding quite high, so I can’t see what’s gone quite so tragically wrong so quickly. I think he should be back in the position.”

Others already had ideas about who should replace Moore. Long standing Owls fan Graham Swann said: “I think Steven Gerrard, myself, if they could get him. That’s my view.” He said he thought Moore had done a very good job. “I was surprised when he packed up,” he added.

Wednesday fan Adrian Maverick’s first choice was Gareth Southgate. He said: “Apart from Gareth Southgate –(Neil) Warnock. There are one of two.”

He admitted he did not think all Wednesday fans would accept a former Sheffield United manager as the Owls boss. He said it would not be a problem for him, but thought perhaps it would put some fans off, and added Neil Warnock had signed a new deal with Huddersfield.

“I’d just like to see something that makes sense,” he added.

Dominic Hunter, of Stannington, wanted to see the return of a former Wednesday icon. He said: “Carlos Cavalhal. I think he has unfinished business from last time.”