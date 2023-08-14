Readers of The Star have identified the local bus routes they think are the best and worst served in Sheffield - including the 120, 51 and 24.

Sheffield has a whole host of routes heading in and out of the city, connecting friends and family and serving as our means of getting to and from work.

Multiple companies operate in the area, most notably Stagecoach and First, meaning there is plenty of competition to keep services at their best. Despite this, Sheffield locals are vocal about their bus services - recommending good ones and criticising those that aren't performing.

The Star asked its readers for their opinions on the best and worst in the city. This is what they had to say...

What are the best bus routes in Sheffield?

We'll start with the one many were expecting to be in the best bus route conversation - the 120.

Served by both First and Stagecoach, this route can get you from Fulwood in S10 all the way to Halfway in S20 - via Sheffield City Centre, the Royal Hallamshire Hospital and Crystal Peaks. The proximity to student needs makes it a very popular route and buses come around every 10 minutes (sometimes more regularly than that).

A number of people, including Jane Gibbs, Maggie Young and Michael Pigott, backed the 120 as one of the best.

Another route that garnered a lot of support was the X17, which is shown on timetables as two different services (either the Barnsley to Sheffield or Sheffield to Chesterfield/Matlock/Wirksworth). Kirsty Farmer and Ayodele Oluwasemilore Oyedokun both shared their support for the Stagecoach service.

Other routes readers said they thought were some of the best included the: 24, 25, 51, 81, X1, X10, 52 and more.

Readers of The Star have shared what they think are the best and worst bus routes in Sheffield. (Photo courtesy of David Kessen, National World)

What are the worst bus routes in Sheffield?

Heather Tingle said the 61 and 62 were her picks for Sheffield's worst bus route. She believes they "mainly break down" and "frequently don't turn up".

Amanda Garvey said: "57 and 57a are both appallingly at peak times and not so good off peak either."

Amanda's choices were back up by Natalie Couldwell, who called them: "Horrendous."

Clare Flanagan was one of a few people to mentioned the 18 route. She said it is because it only runs hourly and there can be a "two hour gap" in the afternoons.

Michael Nien said he was "not so keen on" the 98. Janice Moran believes the 8 route is an "atrocious service".