This historic S10 home dates back to the early 1900s and has unique staircases climbing the old tower.

A unique Sheffield home with an extensive history has hit the local property market for over £1million.

'The Water Tower', found on Moorside, Lodge Moor, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property has been converted to an "executive home" with facilities heading up the historic tower.

Officially, the property has a total of four floors. The ground floor consists of a modern lounge, breakfast kitchen, entrance hall and conservatory.

Using the spiral staircase in the hall, you can rise up the tower from the ground floor to the third floor. Two of the bedrooms, including the master bedroom, are found on the first floor - as well as a family bathroom.

The second floor features the third bedroom, which is accompanied by an en-suite. The spiral staircase finishes at the third floor, which currently consists of an additional sitting room, but could be the fourth bedroom.

Using a unique ladder, you can access the home office, which benefits from extensive views across Mayfield Valley, Redmires and Rivelin.

This unique property, which is being sold through Blenheim Park Estates, has an equally unique and interesting history. It dates back to 1905, when it was built as part of the Fulwood Cottage Homes Complex, consisting of 20 semi-detached houses serving as children's homes.

The Water Tower was, of course, used to take water from the nearby conduit and also provided workshops for carpentry and painting for the children.

The children's homes ceased operating in 1960, when the site was changed to a girls' approved school, known as Moorside. Approved schools were residential institutions to which young people were sent by a court - this was sometimes for commiting offences, but also for those deemed beyond "parental control".

More recently, the structures on the development have been converted to "executive homes", which have preserved the "distinctive charm" and heritage of the site. The Water Tower has a guide price of £1,195,000.

The Water Tower This unique property dates back to the early 1900s.

Entrance hall A spiral staircase worms its way up the tower, providing a space-efficient way of navigating the property.

Lounge The interior looks modern, following the conversion of the buildings on the development to "executive homes".

Kitchen This house is very unique and has a guide price of £1,195,000.