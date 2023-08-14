And although times have changed, it still remains something to look forward to today as it was back then. And if you are wanting something really special, then Browns in Sheffield is the place to be.

Originally used as a stop gap between lunch and dinner back in the day, afternoon tea then became fashionable with high society women, who would change into their finery to eat dainty sandwiches, scones, cakes and pastries in their drawing rooms.

Fast forward two centuries and afternoon tea has evolved from a mid afternoon snack to a popular social experience in its own right.

Browns in Sheffield is serving special champagne afternoon teas to celebrate its 50th anniversary

Retaining its traditional roots – finger cut sandwiches, cakes and scones are a must! – afternoon tea still has a ceremonial feel to it but is now a definite treat and something to make you feel very ‘spoilt’.

Browns Brasserie and Bar in Sheffield is celebrating its 50th anniversary this summer and to mark the milestone has launched a champagne afternoon tea to make what is already a luxury that little bit more special.

When Browns launched in Brighton back in 1973, a recipe for success was certainly developed which has since been replicated across the UK.

Occupying an enviable city centre location in Sheffield overlooking the Peace Gardens, Browns oozes sophistication from the outside in.

Browns over looks the Peace Gardens

Based in one of the most elegant buildings in the city centre, on St Pauls Parade, entering the brasserie and bar with its 1920s inspired interior is like taking a step back in time to an era of sophistication and glamour.

When my daughter and I arrived for our afternoon tea we were offered a warm welcome and a lovely booth with a round table in the dining area.

Our lovely waitress Amelia was really attentive and made us feel at home straight away with her welcoming, friendly and chatty nature.

She explained all about the afternoon tea we were about to receive and took our drinks order while we waited for our food to be served, with both of us opting for beautiful ‘Lady Cherry Blossom’ cocktails although we could have had Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne if we had preferred.

The interior is 1920s inspired

Soaking up the atmosphere, we sipped on our cocktails and enjoyed listening to a talented singer who performed for around two hours.

When our beautifully presented afternoon tea arrived it was a sight to behold. The attention to detail really set it apart from any others we have had elsewhere before.

Our freshly made sandwiches on sesame multi-grain bread came with ham and dijon mustard, cheddar and apple chutney, and egg mayo fillings.

There were also brioche rolls with smoked salmon and cream cheese, and prawn and baby gem lettuce fillings available, although we swapped those as we are not fish lovers.

What a treat!

There were also warm scones, both fruit and plain, with clotted cream, blackcurrant jam and strawberry jam served.

Plus there was a selection of mini cakes and puddings – raspberry marble birthday cake, mango and passion fruit torte, chocolate delice and lemon posset profiterole.