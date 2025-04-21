Reunion: Ending of BBC drama set in Sheffield drama seems to leave door open for a second series
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The engaging four part series was unike anything we had seen on British television before, with sign language used with subtitles to portray the deaf community, in a really engaging way.
Writer William Mager and actor Eddie Marsan both expressed their love for Sheffield in a documentary at the end of the third episode, which described the making of the show.
William said: “I’m from Sheffield, so what I wanted to write was a bit of a love letter to my home town.
“I want to show those amazing locations and those amazing places that I remember from my childhood. So when Warp films first joined the production, I was so happy because Warp is based here in Sheffield.
“So it was kind of a dream collaboration to be working with them.”
Eddie Marsan, who played an ex-policemen in the show, said: “I love Sheffield as a town. There’s a an incredible generosity of spirit here.”
So there is plenty of love for the location. What we do not know, is could they return to film a second series of the show?
The programme seems to have had good reviews, but its viewing figures have yet to be announced by the BBC.
But the ending seemed to leave the door open for another series, finishing as is did with main character, Brennan, appearing to be in some peril.
So we asked the producers if the were any plans for a second series, or if that was something that they would consider? It does not seem to have been completely ruled out.
They told us: “There is no news on a second series for Reunion just yet, but we will make sure to keep you posted if this changes at all.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.