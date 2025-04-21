Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After all four dramatic episodes of the Sheffield-based TV thriller, Reunion, we have finally seen the product of months of filming in the city last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The engaging four part series was unike anything we had seen on British television before, with sign language used with subtitles to portray the deaf community, in a really engaging way.

Writer William Mager and actor Eddie Marsan both expressed their love for Sheffield in a documentary at the end of the third episode, which described the making of the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lara Peake as Carly and Matthew Gurney as Daniel Brennan in Reunion. Picture: BBC/Warp Films/Matt Squire

William said: “I’m from Sheffield, so what I wanted to write was a bit of a love letter to my home town.

“I want to show those amazing locations and those amazing places that I remember from my childhood. So when Warp films first joined the production, I was so happy because Warp is based here in Sheffield.

“So it was kind of a dream collaboration to be working with them.”

Eddie Marsan, who played an ex-policemen in the show, said: “I love Sheffield as a town. There’s a an incredible generosity of spirit here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So there is plenty of love for the location. What we do not know, is could they return to film a second series of the show?

The programme seems to have had good reviews, but its viewing figures have yet to be announced by the BBC.

But the ending seemed to leave the door open for another series, finishing as is did with main character, Brennan, appearing to be in some peril.

So we asked the producers if the were any plans for a second series, or if that was something that they would consider? It does not seem to have been completely ruled out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They told us: “There is no news on a second series for Reunion just yet, but we will make sure to keep you posted if this changes at all.”