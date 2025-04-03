Reunion, the television serial set and filmed in the city last summer, finally airs on Monday (April 7), bringing with it the chance to see views of the city we know and love.
We have put together a gallery showing 11 of the locations that were used in the filming of the show, that you can tick off your list as the programme airs over the next few weeks.
The drama has a big name cast, including Matthew Gurney with Lara Peake, Anne-Marie Duff, Eddie Marsan and Rose Ayling-Ellis. The cast also includes Stephen Collins, Ace Mahbaz, Sophie Stone, Olive Gray, Sophie Allen, Joe Sims and Julian Peedle-Calloo.
All four episodes will be available to stream as a boxset on BBC iPlayer on April 7.
In the synopsis ahead of screening, the BBC describes the program as: “A revenge thriller told through the unique point of view of a deaf man isolated from society. “
Take a look at the gallery below, showing crews filming Reunion at locations across the city last year.
