Reunion, the television serial set and filmed in the city last summer, finally airs on Monday (April 7), bringing with it the chance to see views of the city we know and love.

We have put together a gallery showing 11 of the locations that were used in the filming of the show, that you can tick off your list as the programme airs over the next few weeks.

The drama has a big name cast, including Matthew Gurney with Lara Peake, Anne-Marie Duff, Eddie Marsan and Rose Ayling-Ellis. The cast also includes Stephen Collins, Ace Mahbaz, Sophie Stone, Olive Gray, Sophie Allen, Joe Sims and Julian Peedle-Calloo.

Reunion starts on BBC One on Monday April 7 at 9pm, and episodes will air weekly on BBC One,

All four episodes will be available to stream as a boxset on BBC iPlayer on April 7.

In the synopsis ahead of screening, the BBC describes the program as: “A revenge thriller told through the unique point of view of a deaf man isolated from society. “

Take a look at the gallery below, showing crews filming Reunion at locations across the city last year.

Filming 'Reunion' Our gallery shows 12 places in Sheffield you can expect to see in the BBC drama Reunion, when it hits the screens next year, used as locations by film crews

Sheffield City Hall Eddie Marsan and Anne-Marie Duff engaged in a seemingly tense conversation for a scene in 'Reunion', outside Sheffield City Hall

Redmires Road Film crews at a house on Redmires Road, near Lodge Moor, working on the BBC thriller Reunion, which is being filmed in Sheffield