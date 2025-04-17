Reunion: Nine fascinating behind the scenes photos show the stars of BBC drama in Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 07:42 BST

A new BBC drama filmed in Sheffield has now aired on TV and received a string of good reviews.

Reunion, the high profile BBC thriller saw its four episode run come to an end this Tuesday.

Each episode featured a fantastic selection of views of Sheffield.

Now, we have taken some of the photos that we took while the series was being filmed, and we’ve put them into a gallery showing the stars of the show in action.

Your twice weekly dose of the show on the television may have come to an end, but take a look at these pictures of those stars who made it all happen.

Matthew Gurney, seated, with crew outside the Bath Hotel, near Glossop Road. Photo: David Kessen, National World

1. With the crew

Matthew Gurney, seated, with crew outside the Bath Hotel, near Glossop Road. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen

Eddie Marsan and Anne-Marie Duff engaged in a seemingly tense conversation for a scene in 'Reunion'. The thriller is expected to come to BBC1 and IPlayer next year.

2. Reunion Sheffield City Hall

Eddie Marsan and Anne-Marie Duff engaged in a seemingly tense conversation for a scene in 'Reunion'. The thriller is expected to come to BBC1 and IPlayer next year. | National World Photo: National World

Star Matthew Gurney pops out from filming inside The Bath Hotel, near Glossop Road. Photo: David Kessen

3. At the pub

Star Matthew Gurney pops out from filming inside The Bath Hotel, near Glossop Road. Photo: David Kessen | National World Photo: David Kessen

Eddie Marsan and Anne-Marie Duff walking past the Endcliffe Park cafe while filming 'Reunion' last year. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World

4. Cafe

Eddie Marsan and Anne-Marie Duff walking past the Endcliffe Park cafe while filming 'Reunion' last year. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

