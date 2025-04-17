Reunion, the high profile BBC thriller saw its four episode run come to an end this Tuesday.
Each episode featured a fantastic selection of views of Sheffield.
Now, we have taken some of the photos that we took while the series was being filmed, and we’ve put them into a gallery showing the stars of the show in action.
Your twice weekly dose of the show on the television may have come to an end, but take a look at these pictures of those stars who made it all happen.
