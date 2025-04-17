Reunion, the high profile BBC thriller saw its four episode run come to an end this Tuesday.

Each episode featured a fantastic selection of views of Sheffield.

Now, we have taken some of the photos that we took while the series was being filmed, and we’ve put them into a gallery showing the stars of the show in action.

Your twice weekly dose of the show on the television may have come to an end, but take a look at these pictures of those stars who made it all happen.

1 . With the crew Matthew Gurney, seated, with crew outside the Bath Hotel, near Glossop Road.

2 . Reunion Sheffield City Hall Eddie Marsan and Anne-Marie Duff engaged in a seemingly tense conversation for a scene in 'Reunion'. The thriller is expected to come to BBC1 and IPlayer next year.

3 . At the pub Star Matthew Gurney pops out from filming inside The Bath Hotel, near Glossop Road.