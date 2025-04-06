Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For several months last year, Sheffield was a film set.

All over the city, television cameras were appearing in locations across the city - and all because a new thriller called Reunion was being filmed here.

We have put together a guide to the show, with all the details you need before it airs.

Warp Films shot scenes for Reunion in and around Sheffield. This still, featuring Matthew Gurney and Lara Peake, looks out over the city (photo: BBC/Warp Films, Matt Squire)

What it the link between Reunion and Sheffield?

The most obvious one is that is was filmed here. But also, it was created by the Sheffield film production company Warp Films, and written by the Sheffield writer Willian Mager.

What locations can I expect to see in Reunion?

The locations that we are aware of that were used for filming are Sheffield city centre; Tapton Hall, near Crosspool; Endcliffe Park; Hell’s Kitchen Diner on East Bank Road, the Bath Hotel, Victoria Street; Redmires Road in Lodge Moor; Norfolk Road, near Park Hill; Marsh Lane, Crosspool; Winchester Road, Barncliffe; Stony Ridge Road, near Blacka Moor; Hunter House Road, along with nearby Roach Road and Hunter Hill Road, near Hunter's Bar; and Beeton Road, Meersbrook. There may be more.

When was it filmed?

It was filmed through spring and summer of 2024.

What is Reunion about?

Reunion is described an emotional thriller of revenge and redemption following the journey of Daniel Brennan, played by Matthew Gurney (Name Me Lawand, Theatre Ad Infinium), a deaf man determined to right his wrongs while unravelling the truth behind the events that led him to prison. Brennan embodies the struggle of a man caught between two worlds, unable to fully integrate into the hearing world and shunned by his closest friends and the wider deaf community following his heinous crime. Amidst this isolation, Brennan's only meaningful relationship is with his estranged daughter Carly, played by Lara Peake (How to Have Sex, Rivals), who he has not had any contact with since his arrest over a decade ago.

Who is appearing in Reunion?

The best know cast members are Matthew Gurney as Daniel Brennan; Lara Peake as Carly; Anne-Marie Duff as Christine; Eddie Marsan as Stephen; Rose Ayling-Ellis as Miri.

Other cast members are Stephen Collins as Sean, Ace Mahbaz as Ray Mokhtar, Sophie Stone as Naomi Brennan, Olive Gray as Anna Shenford, Joe Sims as Joe Summers, Julian Peedle-Calloo as Gardner, Cherie Gordon as Tasha, Rinkoo Barpaga as Vinay, James Joseph Boyle as Matthew, Sophie Allen as Danni, Joanne Harrison as Brennan’s Mum, David Hirshman as Brennan’s dad.

Why was it set in Sheffield?

Its writer William Mager said: "I always wanted to write something set in Sheffield. It feels like we haven't seen much of the Steel City on screen since the days of Threads, The Full Monty and, of course, This is England."

What is the link between Reunion and deafness?

The BBC One show Reunion, written by deaf scriptwriter William Mager, is a bilingual series featuring British Sign Language, spoken English and some subtitles.

When can I can I watch Reunion?

The first episode of Reunion will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Monday, April 7 at 9:00pm. The second episode is on Tuesday, April 8 and then a new episode will be released each week, with four 60 minute episodes in total.

