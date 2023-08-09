We asked readers of the Star what they would change about Sheffield and we received hundreds of responses.

Our readers shared more than 200 suggestions across our Facebook and Twitter when we asked what they would change in Sheffield. These are some of the most popular responses.

Better transport network

From more busses to opening up one-way roads, many of our readers mentioned making changes to transport in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Bailey said: “The one way systems around the city centre that have driven shoppers to Meadowhall.”

Carmen Claire said: “City centre is anti car, especially for disabled. Nightmare.”

Adam Oliver said: “All the one way and no turn roads in the city centre. It's the main reason why town is dead now.”

Another recent policy enacted by Sheffield City Council, the Active Neighbourhoods, rolled out in areas like Crookes and Nether Edge, proved particularly unpopular with some residents in those communities. Ultimately, the scheme was scaled back following "feedback" from the public.

More shops

Some people would like to see new shops enter the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Willsher said: “Like all cities and town centres, [Sheffield] has lost the big stores and quality shopping… all around the country are similar problems, not just Sheffield.”

Victoria Sigsworth said: “Putting more shops back in Fargate because contrary to popular belief shops belong in the centre and that is not the Moor.”

Scrapping the Clean Air Zone

A number of people mentioned getting rid of the Clean Air Zone which was introduced in Sheffield earlier this year.

Penelope Curbishley-Clay said: “I would still have my pick up if it wasn't for CAZ. I loved that car. Sad to see so many businesses struggling because of it too. There will always be people commenting on how people need to stop whinging. Well they need to bore off because we love our city and it's gone to ruin.”

Sheffield Council is refunding 4,700 Clean Air Zone penalty charge notices after it printed the wrong time on the documents.

Sheffield City Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dozens of people simply commented ‘the council’ on our post.

Glenn Andrew Milligan said: “I think it's pretty obvious that the people of Sheffield want rid of the current Sheffield City Council.

“The council should be there to serve the people of Sheffield and not the other way around. Sheffield Labour Councillors should be doing what the people of Sheffield ask of them because these are the folk who voted them in.”

Tackling drug use and crime

No one wants to live among crime.

Margaret Anderson said she would change the “violence in the city”

Kerry Broadhurst said: “...No druggies and drunks intimidating you.”