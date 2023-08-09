An historic steam locomotive that has been operating “The Hogwarts Express” in Scotland will take champagne-sipping passengers from Doncaster over one of the country’s most spectacular railway routes later this month.

The giant 72-ton Black Five Class engine, Number 45212, built at Newcastle in 1935, will couple up to the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle train for the sold-out trip over the Settle-Carlisle line through the Yorkshire Dales.

A spokesman for the Northern Belle, which was named Britain’s most luxurious train last year, said: “The locomotive has spent most of the summer hauling the Jacobite train which featured in the Harry Potter movies between Fort William and Mallaig in the Scottish Highlands.

“So we are very excited that it will be hauling this never-to-be-forgotten trip over the Settle-Carlisle line, which is reckoned to be one of the most beautiful routes in the world.”

On track … a Black Five loco called “Lancashire Fusilier” hauling the Northern Belle

Passengers will be welcomed aboard the Northern Belle over a red carpet laid on the station platform on Saturday, August 19, before being handed a welcome glass of champagne.

They will then tuck into a three-course brunch during the journey to Carlisle, where there will be time to explore the historic Roman city.

On returning to the train, there will be another champagne reception before a six-course dinner with wine is served during the journey home.

Actor Bill Nighy raved over the Northern Belle’s trip over the Settle-Carlisle route when it featured on Channel 5’s The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys programme.

Cocktail time … a Northern Belle steward serves a Martini and a Negroni. Photo: CAMERON PITTS

He told viewers that the train was “the Grand Dame of luxury travel”.

The train will be hauled by an historic diesel locomotive from Doncaster before the Black Five takes over.

The Northern Belle will be back in town in October and November for slap-up lunch and champagne afternoon tea trips, followed by an excursion to Edinburgh and a Christmas lunch special in December.