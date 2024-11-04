From gorgeous green spaces and parks, to a vibrant food and drink scene, to a wealth of enriching cultural institutions, there are plenty of reasons to love this wonderful city of Sheffield.

From gorgeous green spaces and parks, to a vibrant food and drink scene, to a wealth of enriching cultural institutions, there are plenty of reasons to love this wonderful city of Sheffield.

Like scores of others who choose to call the Steel City home, I came up to Sheffield for my studies, and loved it so much I have never left.

My decision to build a life here continues to be bolstered and reaffirmed on a regular, if not daily, basis.

Whether it’s the four parks near to my house I took a perfect Autumnal walk through last weekend, or the woods and countryside that lie just beyond, all of which form just part of the reason Sheffield has been crowned one of the greenest cities in Europe.

It might be the abundance of fantastic vegetarian, and vegetarian-friendly, restaurants such as Pom Kitchen and Orange Bird, respectively, which make maintaining my meat-free diet so easy - and delicious.

The wide array of cosy pubs such as The Wellington, The Hallamshire House and Shakespeare’s don’t hurt, neither do the incredible selection of breweries such as St Mars of the Desert, Abbeydale, Neepsend, Chantry, Bradfield and Triple Point, which mean you’re always spoiled for choice when selecting a nice pint.

Maybe it’s the fact I know I can head into town and experience world-class performances at The Crucible or Lyceum, or view memorable exhibitions at Sheffield’s incredible galleries and museums, such as Phlegm’s Pandemic Diaries or Hair: Untold Stories, which provided more of an insight into the human condition than I could have ever imagined.

From seeing a small DIY band in a city pub, to acts that have found more of a following at iconic venue The Leadmill, or some of the biggest acts around performing at the Arena, Sheffield’s growing music scene is another reason to love this city.

Or maybe it’s the fact that the city continues to evolve and grow, transforming formerly industrial buildings into the collection of new spaces and businesses that make up the renowned Kelham Island, or creating new purpose-built food halls like Cambridge Street Collective, which is helping Sheffield to compete with other Northern cities.

The kindness and humour of Sheffielders provide another huge reason to love this city, and meant that I have always felt welcome here, both as a visitor and as one of its residents.

No, Sheffield is not perfect, but what town or city is? But when it has so much to offer, why not celebrate it?