Tributes have begun to pour in for a beloved Sheffield man, following the heartbreaking news that a body has been found in the search for the missing 38-year-old.

Police appealed for the public’s help to find Scott last night (October 28, 2024), following the last confirmed sighting of him in the Walkley area of Sheffield.

A force spokesperson subsequently confirmed this morning that a body had tragically been found in the search for Scott.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe this is missing Scott,” the spokesperson said.

“His family have been informed and are being supported by our officers.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Loved ones and well-wishers have taken to social media, both to pay tribute to Scott, and to send love to his family.

Emma said: “You was such a beautiful soul Scott. I hope you now have the peace you needed. So so sorry to all his family & friends sending lots of love & strength.”

Carl Dinnigan added: “Rip Scott my friend, what a lad you was, so many good memories with you. My thoughts are with his family.”

Kel Burns said: “So heartbreaking treasuring fond memories of you Scott, thinking of all your family & friends at this very sad time. May you rest in peace.”

Heather Slack continued: “Absolutely devastated, known Scott a long time. Such a good bloke and dearly loved by all his family. Thinking of you all.”

Sarah Jane Milner said: “There’s no words, thinking of your partner, daughter...mum, dad, sister, brother and rest of the family.

“RIP Scott lovely lad, definitely one of the best.”

David Kantor said: “RIP Scott. I'm gutted mate and my thoughts go out to all your family.”

Kim Billy said: “So so sorry to all the family RIP Scott you will be sadly missed by all.”

Lily Corrigan added: “This is so so sad, I saw the search going on and was hoping for a different outcome. Really sad day for Sheffield all round, and I hope the family can get some peace one day.

“The pain they must be feeling currently must be unbearable, I can’t imagine. Sending so much love.”

Charlotte Ringrose said: “Absolutely heartbreaking! The news none of us wanted to see!! Sending love to all of Scott’s family and friends.”