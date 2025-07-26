Pulp’s return to Sheffield was more than a homecoming - it was a time-bending love letter to the city, and the stories that shaped them both.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Good evening. This is a night you will remember for the rest of your life.”

“Good evening. This is a night you will remember for the rest of your life.” Pulp took to the stage at Tramlines 2025 last night and played a love letter to Sheffield. | Dean Atkins

The words flickered across the screen just before Pulp took to the stage at Hillsborough Park last night (July 26) - and it wasn’t just pre-show bravado.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the first note to the final blink of psychedelic visuals, Pulp’s long-awaited homecoming was more than just a headline set.

It was a love letter to the city, written with wit, nostalgia and northern grit by the city’s proudest son, Jarvis Cocker.

This was Pulp’s first hometown gig since 2023, and it arrived on the heels of their first new album in 24 years. But last night wasn’t about a comeback, rather, it was about coming home.

As the screens turned deep blue and eerie sounds filled the park, a small glowing circle opened on stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striking a powerful pose, the band emerged into a moody dusk sky projected behind them.

“I was born to perform”

In ‘Spike Island’, Jarvis sings, “I was born to perform, it’s a calling” - and last night, he proved it.

At one point, he hurled grapes and chocolate bars into the crowd - Chomp, Mars, Fudge - like some kind of sugary communion. | S70 Media

Dancing in that trademark twitchy, exaggerated way, somewhere between a rock star and a pop poet - he kept the crowd fully in the palm of his hand for the next 90 minutes.

At one point, he hurled grapes and chocolate bars into the crowd - Chomp, Mars, Fudge - like some kind of sugary communion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At another, he launched into a hilarious attempt to guess which part of Sheffield each part of the crowd was from - "Arbourthorne? Crookes? Broomhill?"

The cheers and laughter said it all: this was a man still deeply connected to his city, and completely in his element.

But beyond Jarvis’s glorious oddball theatrics, the rest of Pulp were nothing short of exceptional.

They reminded the crowd that they were never just Jarvis’s backing band - but rather a finely tuned machine, delivering every note with polish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield, set to music

The first half of the set was dominated by material from their newly announced record and it landed beautifully.

From the first note to the final blink of psychedelic visuals, Pulp’s long-awaited homecoming was more than just a headline set. | S70 Media

The album plays like a memoir of Jarvis’s life growing up in Sheffield - crafted into a setlist so rich with storytelling that even first-time listeners couldn’t help but be drawn in.

As Jarvis put it himself, he couldn’t tell his story without telling Sheffield’s too - the two inextricably woven together.

‘Spike Island’ and ‘Got to Have Love’ got huge reactions from the crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latter was a particular standout - the sky above Hillsborough darkened as a warm orange and red glow lit the visuals.

Other new tracks included ‘My Sex’ - introduced cheekily with the words “sex... Sheffield” - and Tina, a number about an unhealthy infatuation with a woman Jarvis has never met.

Without missing a beat, he followed this song with Farmers Market, a song he dedicated to his wife, adding with a grin: “ I’ve sung a song about a woman I’ve never met, so I am now going to sing a song about my wife.

“We didn’t meet at the farmers market... but this song’s called Farmers Market.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steel city then and now

Between songs, Jarvis laced the show with stories, walking the audience through his life as it unfolded alongside Sheffield’s own.

The show came at the end of a whole day of artists curated by Pulp to play Friday at Tramlines 2025. | S70 Media

There was his first gig at The Leadmill, which drew an audible boo from the crowd when he mentioned its closure.

And there were reflections on the 1984 Miners’ Strike, before performing ‘Last Day of the Miners’ Strike’ live for the first time.

The song was set against photos of the miners' action - Margaret Thatcher with a red cross over her face, and posters that called to support miners at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This felt especially poignant just days after an official inquiry into Orgreave was finally announced. A moment of collective pause, this was a reminder that Pulp’s songs never existed in a vacuum.

‘Disco 2000’ followed - and with it, total chaos. Shoulders became human scaffolding and every word was belted back with festival-grade joy.

Then Jarvis began to talk about leaving Sheffield.

“I moved to London in the 1980s,” he said, which earned a much louder boo than even The Leadmill story. He grinned.

The first few chords hit, and Hillsborough erupted.

Thousands of voices sang every lyric, word-perfect. Flags waved and pints flew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Behind me, a gang of lads who’d been chanting for ‘Common People’ all night finally got their moment, clambering onto each other’s shoulders to form a four-person tower.

The crowd of old punks, teens in bucket hats and families in matching Pulp tees - was a sea of beautiful camaraderie.

Children who’d clearly grown up with these songs in their parents’ car seats sang louder than the grown-ups.

“Coming to and playing in Sheffield is always a special thing,” Jarvis said. You could tell Sheffield agreed.