Sheffield City Council has announced the road closures in place for Tramlines 2025 this weekend.

Drivers are being warned of road closures across Sheffield city centre this weekend as Tramlines Festival returns.

Sheffield city council have said that Devonshire Street will be closed from 7am on Saturday 26 July until 8pm on Sunday 27 July.

There will be limited access allowed for deliveries between 7am–10am on Saturday and overnight from 11pm–10am.

Nearby streets including Westfield Terrace, Trafalgar Street, Canning Street and Eldon Street will have controlled access for residents and those needing to park, though entry and exit routes may differ from usual.

There will be no access to Devonshire Street or Division Street from those roads outside of the permitted delivery times.

Carver Street may also be closed between 6pm on Saturday 26 July and 6am on Sunday 27 July, subject to event requirements.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and expect possible delays throughout the weekend.