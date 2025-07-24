It’s all happening in Sheffield this weekend with Tramlines, the Women’s Euro finals and literally dozens of free music events - here’s a run down of places to get out and visit.

It’s going to be an extraordinary weekend for Sheffield (July 24 - 27) and the city centre is expected to fizz with people, music and places to be.

Not only is the city’s leading festival returning to Hillsborough Park for Tramlines 2025, but as many as 400 artists will be playing live music across the city.

Devonshire Green will be given over to the Fringe at Tramlines stage while countless pubs will be holding their own events.

This spelled a busy weekend already - only for the Lionesses to make it to the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final. Now, a big screen is coming to Tudor Square this Sunday while pubs and bars across the city hold their own viewing parties.

Sheffield is the place to be this weekend for a grand day out!

Here is a list of venues to visit in Sheffield sorted by which city districts, plus a weather forecast to help you plan your weekend.

Hinderwell's Beth Mead, Grace Clinton and Michelle Agyemang of England celebrate after the Lionesses win their EURO 2025 quareter-final penalty shoot-out against Sweden. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Lionesses vs Spain

UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final at Tudor Square, Sunday, 5pm: A last minute booking, but the Lionesses will play Spain in the Final of the Women’s EUROs this Saturday. Tudor Square, outside the Crucible Theatre, will have a big screen and a 2,500 capacity fan zone, and many pubs across the city will hold their own viewing parties too. First come first served!

City centre

- The Fringe Stage at Devonshire Green; Free family-friendly area with live music across Saturday and Sunday; free entryno glass, no dogs, no chairs, except in medical exceptions; you may bring up to one litre of beer, lager, cider or wine per person (no glass!), please bring a resuable container like cup or bottle where possible. Full line up on Welcome to Sheffield website.

- Forum Kitchen, Devonshire Street; Three days of live music with terrace looking out onto Devonshire Green open until close; Visit their Welcome to Sheffield page for more.

Sheffield city centre will be buzzing with music and people this weekend (July 24-27) for the Fringe at Tramlines 2025. | Photo supplied by Worlds Collide

- The Fringe at Leopold Square: Too many acts to name in one paragraph. Live free music all weekend long starting at 5pm Fri, surrounded by bars and clubs. See Welcome to Sheffield page for full lineup.

- Shakelines 2025, Shakespeares, Gibraltar Street, near West Bar: Four days of live music, Thurs-Sun. Free entry. “Our biggest and most wide-ranging set of acts yet.” Visit their Facebook page.

- Washinglines 2025 at The Washington, Fitzwilliam Street: Three days of live music, Fri-Sun; “ Featuring some of the finest of Sheffield's up and comers, as well as headline-calibre acts from further afield.” Beer garden DJs all day long. Visit their Facebook page.

- Sundown Sessions @ The Box, Barker’s Pool: ‘Bandeoke’ on Thursday, which is karaoke but you get a live band backing you up; live music Fri-Sun. See line up here.

- Live music at The Four Leaf Irish bar, West Street: Live music until late Thurs-Sun; “Live music to feed the soul and make your toes tap.” “The Best Guinness in town.”

The Fringe at Tramlines brings a wealth of free entertainment to the city for all to enjoy | Supplied by Worlds Collide

- Katie O’Briens, Mappin Street, off West Street: Free live music Fri-Sun, Irish theme, raised stage, big on Guinness; visit their Facebook Page.

- Hop Hideout, Leah’s Yard; ‘Pulp-o-rama’ on Friday with music, beer list and fancy dress all inspired by Pulp; live acoustic music all day Saturday; spoken word artists and poetry Sunday. Visit their Welcome to Sheffield page.

- Av It Bar, Wellington Street: Saturday is Ska and Sunday is punk, live music all day

- The Red Lion, Charles Street; 16 bands across Saturday and Sunday, free entry

- Soul music with Tony B at Mr Wilson’s Bar, West Street: Soul records from 60s, 70s and 80s spinning all Saturday night 8pm - 11.

- Hallamshire Hotel, West Street: Three days of music, free entry, DJs all day and closing at 4am on Friday & Saturday; Visit their Facebook page.

Haymarket

- Clamlines 2025, Exchange Street, Haymarket: Three days (Thurs, Fri, Sat) of live music at Delicious Clam Record Store, Exchange Street, lots of indie, post-punk, psychadelic. Visit the Delicious Clam Facebook page

- Double Bubble, Plot 22, Exchange Street, Haymarket; Two nights of high tempo music that both kick off at midnight. Friday for bassline and jungle, Saturday for disco and funk. Early tickets £2, rises to £10. Visit their events page here.

Neepsend

- Yellow Arches, Neepsend; Waterbear the College of Music Takeover; three days of live music (Thurs, Fri, Sat) in Neepsend on Burton Road, homegrown artists from Waterbear music college. Visit their events page here.

- Shamlines 2025 at The Harlequin, Nursery Street: Live music Fri-Sun; visit The Harlequin’s Facebook page.

- Alder, Percy Street, Neepsend: Live bands on Friday and Saturday night at Alder, Neepsend; “ raw, exhilarating talent waiting to bless your ear drums”; visit their Facebook page.

The Fringe at Tramlines, the festival in Hillsborough itself and the Lionesses final on Sunday will make Sheffield the place to be this weekend. | PHoto supplied by Worlds Collide

Victoria Quays

- Rooftop Funky Love, Mezzanine at Quayside, Victoria Quayside; Two days of funk and disco 12nnon - 10pm, free-entry rooftop party on Saturday and Sunday, free entry.

Off Bramall Lane

Mary Street

- Mary Street Live, Guitar Shack, Mary Street; Music all day, day gig between 12noon and 5pm, live music upstairs between 7pm and 11.30pm.

Sidney & Matilda

Hillsborough

- Monkey Fest at Northern Monkey, Middlewood Road: DJs at gin & rum bar down the road from the real Tramlines, Fri-Sun.

- Live music at Hillsborough Social Club on Saturday night, 4pm - 11pm

Wicker

- Dubcentral with Prince Jamo, The Three Arches, Walker Street: Saturday night reggae and dub with seasoned UK Roots artist and instrumentalist Prince Jamo, 10pm to 4am. £6.

What is the weather in Sheffield this weekend (July 24 - 27, 2025)?

The party kicks off tonight (July 24) in many venues - here is the weather in Sheffield this weekend for Tramlines and the Fringe.

Thursday, July 24: Cloudy but dry all day, very low chance of rain, mild with highs of 21C by early evening.

Friday, July 25: Bright and sunny with patches of cloud, highs of 23C, cooled down by breezy winds of up to 20mph.

Saturday, July 26: Bright and cloudy with small chance of rain in late morning and early afternoon, stiff breeze of up to 25mph.

Sunday, July 27: Cloudy with increasing chance of rain in late morning and into afternoon, stiff breeze of up to 26mph; potential to dry up in time for women’s Euros kick off at 5pm.