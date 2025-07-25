Sheffield is braced for “one of the most requested bands ever” to headline Tramlines Festival today in the form of four homegrown ‘estate kids’ from Rotherham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Without any record company backing, The Reytons have shot to stardom in the last eight years with a number one album, an almost sold-out arena tour and a critically acclaimed homecoming show in Rotherham in 2024.

Who are the frontman Jonny Yerrell, lead guitarist Joe O'Brien, bass player Lee Holland, and drummer Jamie Todd and why is there show in Hillsborough Park today so wildly anticipated?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reytons are a homegrown talent from Rotherham who after a meteoric rise to fame in recent years are tonight (July 26) headlining Saturday at Tramlines Festival 2025. Who are the four gents from South Yorkshire?

Who are The Reytons? Tramlines 2025 Saturday headliner, July 26

A fact The Reytons are openly proud of is they have made a name for themselves without signing to any record label.

But the band have enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame, going from playing in front of a few hundred people at a Sheffield club to selling out Sheffield Arena in just a few years.

Fresh off a critically acclaimed homecoming set in Clifton Park, The Reytons have been picked as headliners for Saturday at Tramlines. It's a huge milestone for the Rotherham band whose "sharp, no-nonsense lyrics and high-energy performances" have won them fans far beyond Yorkshire | Provided by Tramlines

It’s a testament to the power of loyal fans, word-of-mouth virality and staying close to your roots.

The band formed in 2017 and released their debut album, Kids Off The Estate, in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made up of frontman Jonny Yerrell, Holland, guitarist Joe O'Brien and drummer Jamie Todd, they scored a UK number one album with their self-released What's Rock And Roll? in 2023.

Singer Johnny Yerrell was born in Rotherham but has lived in Conisbrough for the past decade, drummer Jamie Todd lived in the Cecil Hotel pub in Warmsworth, where his mother was landlady for many years and guitarist Joe O’Brien lives in Denaby.

Johnny previously said: "We've all grown up in South Yorkshire and it will continue to be our home in the future."

Fans at The Reytons show in Clifton Park, July 2024. | Kerrie Beddows

Their third release in January 2024, Ballad of a Bystander, enjoyed a heated battle with James Arthur in the charts but ultimately lost out over the number one spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this was contested after 2,200 sold units were not added to that week’s total following an “industry complaint.” Loyal fans and the band themselves say the number one spot belong to The Reytons.

A high water mark for the band was their homecoming show at Clifton Park in July 2024.

The Reytons homecoming gig was not just a showcase of the band’s massive support and talent but a case study for how Clifton Park could be the next big venue. Picture, Scott Antcliffe, first published in Yorkshire Post. | Scott Antcliffe

The concert held drew thousands of attendees from across the nation, with some travelling from as far as Glasgow and Southampton. It marked the largest outdoor music event ever held at Clifton Park, attracting around 20,000 people.

It was the first time an artist has played to an audience in Clifton Park since T-Rex in 1971.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, the park was referenced in The Reytons’ track Kids Off The Estate song, in which they pleased local fans with: "Nintendos came second hand and Clifton Park was Disneyland."

The homecoming gig was followed soon after in September with a sold out show at the Utilita Arena.

They were announced in November 2024 as tonight’s headliners for the second day of Tramlines 2025, when organisers said this year’s retinue had “three of the most requested bands ever” to play the festival.

Festival organiser Alex Deadman said: "South Yorkshire is such a hotbed of creativity and music. Sheffield gets some attention but Rotherham is often overlooked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Reytons have done wonders to help shed a light on this part of the world."

"Their show at Clifton Park last year was spectacular and their Tramlines performance will be a real moment to remember."

The Reytons take to the stage tonight at 8.45pm for the final show of the day.