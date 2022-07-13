Old Park Road Greenhill: Sheffield firefighters and police on scene after unconfirmed ‘explosion’ reports

Emergency services have been sent out to Greenhill, Sheffield, after unconfirmed reports of ‘an explosion’.

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 4:05 pm

Firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 12.57pm today to an incident on Old Park Road, with three fire crews still on the scene.

Read More

Read More
Politicians react with ‘shock and sadness’ at potential Doncaster Sheffield Airp...

One is from Lowedges fire station and the other two are from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

Sign up to our daily newsletter

File picture shows South Yorkshire fire fighters at a previous incident. Emergency services have been sent out to Greenhill, Sheffield, after unconfirmed reports of ‘an explosion’.

A spokesman said: “It is a detached house on fire with the roof involved.”

Reports on social media have described the incident as involving an ‘explosion’, but this has not been confirmed by the emergency services.

Police have also been sent to the scene.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 12.58 today (13 July) to reports of a fire at a property in Old Park Road in the Greenhill area of Sheffield. Emergency service remain at the scene, and enquiries are underway to understand the cause of the fire.”

MORE: Residents urged to keep windows and doors closed after serious fire breaks out in South Yorkshire

MORE: Girl, 13, heading to Sheffield hospital after sustaining brain injuries at school

SheffieldEmergency servicesPoliceSouth Yorkshire Fire and RescueEmergency service