Firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 12.57pm today to an incident on Old Park Road, with three fire crews still on the scene.

One is from Lowedges fire station and the other two are from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

File picture shows South Yorkshire fire fighters at a previous incident.

A spokesman said: “It is a detached house on fire with the roof involved.”

Reports on social media have described the incident as involving an ‘explosion’, but this has not been confirmed by the emergency services.

Police have also been sent to the scene.