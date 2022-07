South Yorkshire Fire said they had six fire engines in attendance at an industrial fire on Gin House Lane in Musbrough, Rotherham.

A further five appliances were also making their way to the scene to tackle the fire, which they said, involves a large amount of recycling equipment.

Residents are urged to avoid the area and keep the windows and doors closed as they deal with the incident.

