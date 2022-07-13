Firefighters and police were called to a property on Old Park Road, Greenhill, shortly before 1pm on Wednesday, July 13.

This followed unconfirmed reports of an ‘explosion’ at a Sheffield home. The incident has now been confirmed as a fire by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue in which five fire crews in total attended the scene, including two from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The road’s entrance was blocked off by attending officers as the dangerous fire caused devastating damage to the home.

House fire in Greenhill, Sheffield.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “The road is blocked off as we are in attendance at a house fire involving a ground floor garage and first floor. Three crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are in attendance, plus two from our colleagues at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Two main jets and two hose reels are currently in use by fire crews at the scene. We received the call about the incident shortly before 1pm.”

Reports of an ‘explosion’ from social media remain unconfirmed by the emergency services and the extent of the damage is also unknown.

