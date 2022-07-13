The family of Neeka Atkinson claim she was deliberately lifted up and dropped on her head on concrete at her school in Hull.

As a result of the incident, Neeka suffered from long-lasting brain damage and bleeding to the brain, which required brain surgery and left her paralysed down her left side.

She is due to be flown to Sheffield Children’s Hospital for rehabilitation in the hope that she can make a full recovery.

Neeka Atkinson in hospital. Neeka's family say she was deliberately lifted and dropped onto her head during an incident at school.

When she came around from her four hour surgery, she struggled to speak and asked her grandmother if she was “dead” as she couldn’t use her body.

Humberside Police confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Enquiries are underway after a 13-year-old girl suffered a serious injury in an incident at a Hull school on Friday 8 July.

Neeka Atkinson will be heading to Sheffield Children's hospital for rehabilitation and her family are fundraising to get their nana accommodation to support her.

"We were called shortly after 4pm with reports that the girl had been taken to hospital for treatment following an incident earlier that day.

“Investigations are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. As part of the investigation a teenage boy was interviewed to establish the circumstances.

“The girl remains in hospital in a stable condition."

Her family have started a Go Fund Me page seeking to raise £5,000 for accommodation allowing her family to stay close to her long-term in Sheffield as she recovers.

The fundraiser was created less than 48 hours ago and has already raised over £4,500.