Tributes have been paid to an aspiring Sheffield novelist, after his sad death aged just 39.

David Brookes had had his work published in periodicals, and had also written a string of self published novels and stories, which were sold on the website Amazon.

He wrote his books alongside day jobs as a proof reader, and as a senior data assistant at the University of Sheffield.

A former pupil at Mosborough Primary School, in the south east of Sheffield, and Eckington School, in North Derbyshire, he studied English and creative writing at Bretton Hall University near Leeds, and then also undertook a masters degree in writing at Sheffield Hallam University.

He published his first novel when he was aged in his early 20s.

He had stories published in many magazines including Scrittura Magazine, Every Day Fiction, Electric Spec, Pantechnicon, Bewildering Stories, Whispering Spirits, Morpheus Tales, The Cynic and Aphelion.

His fiction has appeared in printed anthologies, most recently ‘Aloe’, which was a collection of stories written during lockdown.

David Brookes’ first novel, ‘Half Discovered Wings’, was published internationally by Libros International in 2009.

He leaves his parents, two brothers and a sister.

His brother Jon said: “David was a much loved brother. We are all going to miss him very much.

“He loved writing, and wrote mostly for himself. He had great reader views on Amazon.

“As well as writing, which he had done since being a teenager, he also enjoyed poetry, hiking, films and video games. His great love was reading books as well as writing, and he had an enormous book collection.”

David died suddenly on May 29.

There will be a funeral service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday June 26 at 11.15am. The family has asked for no flowers, but donations to Andy’s Man Club instead.