Sadness as beloved former Ecclesfield Primary School teacher dies aged 95
A teacher who taught generations of Sheffield schoolchildren has died, aged 95.
Margaret Naylor died peacefully on May 2 at Cairn Home, in Sheffield, with a funeral service held in her memory on May 31 at Hutcliffe Wood.
She was a retired teacher who used to work at Ecclesfield Primary School.
Donations were made to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance in lieu of flowers, said a death notice by undertakers John Heath from Sons.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.