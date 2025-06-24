Sadness as beloved former Ecclesfield Primary School teacher dies aged 95

A teacher who taught generations of Sheffield schoolchildren has died, aged 95.

Margaret Naylor died peacefully on May 2 at Cairn Home, in Sheffield, with a funeral service held in her memory on May 31 at Hutcliffe Wood.

She was a retired teacher who used to work at Ecclesfield Primary School.

Donations were made to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance in lieu of flowers, said a death notice by undertakers John Heath from Sons.

